Vijay Deverakonda To Mahesh Babu, Tollywood Stars Announce Contributions For Telangana Flood Relief

Leading stars of the Telugu film industry, including Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu and more have come forward to announce their contributions for relief works in Hyderabad and other flood-hit parts of Telangana.

Advertisement

Top actors took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce their contributions to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Advertisement

Superstar and former Union minister K. Chranjeevi announced Rs 1 crore for the CM Relief Fund.

“The unprecedented rains in Hyderabad have caused massive devastation, loss of lives and extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature’s fury. I’m humbly donating Rs 1 cr to CM Relief Fund,” tweeted Chiranjeevi.

He also appealed to all who can to come forward and help the needy.

The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature’s fury.I’m humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

Popular star Mahesh Babu also came forward to donate Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund.

“Contributing Rs 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let’s stand by our people during these difficult times,” he tweeted.

Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let’s stand by our people during these difficult times.🙏🏻 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

Top actor Nagarjuna also announced a contribution of Rs 50 lakh.

“Heavy rains and floods have devastated the lives of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing Rs 550 crore for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute Rs 50 lakh to Telangana CM relief fund,” he tweeted.

Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020

Another leading actor Junior NTR also announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh. “Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing Rs 50 lakh to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad.”

Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

Young actor Vijay Deverakonda announced a contribution of Rs 10 lakh to the CM Relief Fund.

“We came together for Kerala. We came together for Chennai. We came together for the Army. We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona. This time our city and our people need a helping hand,” Deverakonda tweeted.

We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

“It has been a hard year for all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let’s pool in some money to help those who are not – Let’s do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF,” he added.

Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let’s pool in some money to help those who are not – Let’s do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF. #HyderabadRains — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

Minister for municipal administration and urban development, K.T. Rama Rao, thanked all the actors for their contributions.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has appealed to the industrialists, traders, business establishments and others to come forward to extend their help to people who suffered due to the heavy rains and floods. He urged them to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Heavy rains and floods since October 13 in Telangana have claimed 70 lives, including 33 in Greater Hyderabad, and caused losses of over Rs 5,000 crore.

Must Read: Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kartik Aaryan Looks Like A Royal Indian Prince In Manish Malhotra’s Fashion Film Ruhaaniyat, PIC INSIDE!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube