Lately, Shweta Tiwari has been making headlines for her COVID-19 test. Earlier there were rumours of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress testing positive were doing the rounds on social media and netizens thought that she was trying to hide it. The 39-year-old is finally speaking about her health and setting the record straight.

Shweta did test positive for the novel virus and is currently under home quarantine and daughter Palak Tiwari is maintaining social distancing and son Reyansh Kohli is with his father.

Talking to ETimes, Shweta Tiwari said, “Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19.” The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress continued, “I developed a cough on September 16. Tony and Deeya said the sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested.”

Shweta further added, “Thankfully I have sufficient rooms. So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It’s a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it’s so difficult to shoot. It’s so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic? I am drinking lots of hot water essentially and reading a lot. I had symptoms for the first three days. I got tested on September 17. But now I am okay. I have to quarantine myself till October at least. My next test will happen on September 27.”

When asked about son Reyansh, Shwetha Tiwari replied, “I have sent him to his father (Abhinav Kohli).”

Earlier, a source close to ETimes TV reveals the same as, “She (Shweta Tiwari) was not feeling well some time ago after which she got herself tested for Covid-19. Thereafter there has been no news.”

We wish a speedy recovery to Shweta Tiwari.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2: Shriya Pilgaonkar AKA Sweety Will Continue To Be A Part Of Season 2 Despite Getting Killed

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube