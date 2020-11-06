Akshay Kumar is one of those Bollywood stars who have most money riding on them. Khiladi Kumar is called mini-industry for a reason and that is because he does multiple films every year. So he has to remain extra cautious amid pandemic.

Akshay Kumar was one of the very first Bollywood stars who got back to shooting films amid pandemic. He along with Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and others travelled to the UK to shoot for upcoming biggie Bell Bottom. The film also became one of the quickest ones to wrap up amid pandemic.

Akshay Kumar‘s Bell Bottom co-star Lara Dutta recently hosted an intimate dinner for the Bell Bottom team at her house. While the inside photos aren’t yet available, both stars were clicked outside the house. The interesting part about the story is that Akshay and Lara both were seen following the pandemic guidelines and practised social distancing even there. As Lara came to see off Akshay outside, both stars didn’t hug each other but opted for a fist bump. Bhumi Pednekar also attended the party along with Huma Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani. Have a look at the photos below:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar & Lara Dutta’s bond goes long back. The actress and former Miss Universe made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz opposite Akshay. Later they did many films together like Bhagam Bhag, Housefull, Blue, Aan: Men At Work, Singh Is Bliing etc.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently confirmed that she is not a part of Bell Bottom. Earlier reports in sections of the media had stated that Nora would feature in an item number in the film, which would also feature Akshay.

“In the light of the recent reports about Nora Fatehi being roped in for a special song in ‘Bell Bottom’, as the spokesperson of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify that the actress is not a part of the film in any capacity. The stories of Nora Fatehi’s association with ‘Bell Bottom’ are nothing but false and baseless,” read a statement issued by Nora Fatehi’s spokesperson on her behalf.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is a spy thriller co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta with Akshay, and is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

