Kangana Ranaut On Her 20 Kgs Weight Gain For Thalaivi: "It Left My Back Severely Damaged..."

Kangana Ranaut recently completed shooting for her next, Thalaivi, a biopic of the late CM Jayalalithaa. To get into the role of the character, the actress had gained around 20kgs of weight.

And now, after completion of the film’s shoot, Kangana on her Twitter handle shared her difficult journey of gaining weight and then losing it. Talking about her weight gain for Thalaivi, Ranaut tweeted how her journey of gaining weight wasn’t an easy one, but all worth it at the end.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below: I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Further in her next tweet, the actress revealed how getting back to her fit body hasn’t been easy, but Thalaivi’s director A L Vijay keeps motivating her.

“Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️”

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

