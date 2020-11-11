A while ago, the makers of Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar as the male lead announced their female lead – Kriti Sanon. Reportedly, the actress was roped in to play the role of a journalist but it seems like the rumours weren’t true.

Kriti has quite an interesting line-up ahead including Bedhiya opposite Varun Dhawan, Hum Do Humare Do opposite Rajkummar Rao and Mimi.

A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed the character of Kriti Sanon in Bachchan Pandey. “Bachchan Pandey is actually a remake of Jigarthanda that starred Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon and Siddharth. The makers Sajid Nadiadwala had been planning to initially remake the film with a different case and at that point, Bachchan Pandey was supposed to be remake of Veeram. Now, the whole script has changed and they have reversed the gender of Siddharth’s role in the remake.”

The source further added, “Not a journalist, Kriti will be playing a director who meets a dreaded gangster (Akshay Kumar) as part of her research on a film on gangsterism. Kriti will actually play the same role as essayed by Siddharth in the original. Akki plays Bobby’s part whereas a leading lady will be roped in as his love interest in the film. Keeping the essence of the film, the makers have tweaked the script a bit and adapted it into a Hindi screenplay.”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has been quite actively speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and supporting the investigation.

Announcing the film on their official Instagram handle, NGE shared the good news with a caption that read, “#NGEFamily presents to y’all the new look & new release date 💥 ‪‪#SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey starring @akshaykumar is all set to hit the screens on 22nd January, 2021 🔥 @farhadsamji @kritisanon @wardakhannadiadwala .”

The official dates of the shoot of the film is not announced yet but will mostly go on floors by next year.

