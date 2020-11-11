There are movies and there are stories that leave an impact on your forever. For a lot of people, Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar is one such film. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the leading roles. It’s this movie that made people fall more in love with Kapoor. Today, it turns 9.

Rockstar is more than just a tragic love story. It speaks volumes of human emotions and proved no matter how rich you are and you might have thousands of admirers everywhere, you can still be incomplete and unhappy without that one person. Both Ranbir and Nargis played their part quite well and fans loved their chemistry.

What if we tell you that Nargis Fakhri wasn’t the first choice to play the role of Heer in Rockstar? Yes, you read it right. As reported by Hindustan Times, in 2019, Imtiaz Ali revealed in a post that his first choice to play the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor was Deepika Padukone.

In his post, the Rockstar director wrote, “She got off the car at the hotel porch and looked at me. I immediately knew that this is the girl I have come to meet. She also immediately knew that I am the director she had come to meet because she had those eyes, that looked as if they know.”

The Love Aaj Kal director added, “None of Deepika’s movies had released till then. I had come to meet her for Rockstar. I wanted her for Rockstar but the movie did not get made till many years later. I worked with her in other movies. Many things happened over many years at many places, all of which I might forget, but I will never forget the girl who stepped out of the car at the hotel and looked at me as if she knew.”

Well, in 2015, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone worked together for Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. But we wonder what magical and more intense chemistry they would have had in Rockstar too.

What do you have to say about Deepika Padukone being the first choice for Rockstar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

