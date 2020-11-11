Diljit Dosanjh is currently abroad and keeps giving a glimpse of his personal life to her fans on his official Instagram account. Amid the lockdown, the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor was cooking for himself and entertaining the fans with his videos and fun narration in the background.

Dosanjh shared a picture of Laxmanrekhaa on his Twitter account and captioned it, “Gharelu Shaktian”.

A user replied on Diljit Dosanjh’s picture and wrote, “पाजी आज दो पेग ज्यादा हों गए शायद जो ये उट पटांग ट्वीट कर रहे हो” (Brother, I think you have had one too many drinks that you are tweeting weird things).

पाजी

आज दो पेग ज्यादा हों गए शायद

जो ये उट पटांग ट्वीट कर रहे हो 🙏😂 — Aditya Kumar 🇮🇳 (@AdityaK45112011) November 10, 2020

Replying to the user, Dosanjh wrote, “Mai Peeta Nahi..Kumar Saab..Ghar ki Safai Kar raha Hu..” (I don’t drink Mr Kumar. I am cleaning the house)

Mai Peeta Nahi..Kumar Saab..

Ghar ki Safai Kar raha Hu.. https://t.co/0edbgWzGUQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 10, 2020

Haha, Dosanjh being Dosanjh here! The reply is indeed LIT.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh also shared a video of ants running on jaggery in his house that he found while cleaning the same and captioned it, “Speed”.

Isn’t he just so cute? The Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari actor can turn anything into a joke, quite literally.

Meanwhile, Diljit is all set for the release of his upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari opposite Fatima Sana Sheikh and Manoj Bajpayee. It’s releasing on November 15, 2020, and guess what, it’s a theatrical release.

Lockdown has been quite stressful and we have been watching everything on OTT platforms for quite some time now. The government has finally given a nod to open theatres and hence we can now go to theatres and watch the upcoming releases.

Lately, Diljit Dosanjh is also focusing on his music career and her latest album G.O.A.T. and the album was trending like crazy all over the world with some peppy chartbusters.

