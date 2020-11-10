Ayushmann Khurrana Reminisces About His 'Bachpan' Days
As Ayushmann Khurrana Shoots For Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui In City Beautiful He Takes A Nostalgic Dip

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, went down memory lane and recalled his childhood days.

Ayushmann posted a string of pictures and videos on his Instagram stories. In the video, he was passing through his school in the car.

On the clip, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “So I just crossed my school. Sigh.”

Ayushmann Khurrana Feels Nostalgic As He Crosses His School In Chandigarh
Ayushmann Khurrana Remembers His Childhood Days

Ayushmann Khurrana then posted a picture of a restaurant he used to visit when he was a kid along with his father. He shared a photograph of the restaurant’s menu board.

He captioned it: “Rate badalte rehte hain har saal. Bachpan mein jab papa ke saath aata tha toh 10 rupaye ki coffee hoti thi. (When I used to come here in my childhood with my father. The coffee was just for Rs 10.)”

Ayushmann Khurrana Shares The New Rate Of Coffee At Indian Coffee House In Chandigarh
Ayushmann Khurrana Recalls An Old Restaurant In Chandigarh Where He Used To Come With His Dad

Ayushmann, who is shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, in his hometown Chandigarh. The movie is a progressive love story.

