It’s that time of the year when everyone gets ready to clean all the nooks and corners of their house, makes a trip to the jewellery shop to splurge on some gold and braces themselves for a whole lot of Kaju katli. Yes, boys and girls, we’re talking about Diwali. If you’re looking for something more to do than just what every Tom, Dick and Harry under the sun will do, how about add some thrill to your Diwali weekend by watching some thriller movies. So, grab all the namkeen and mithaais you can lay your hands on, not to forget the good-old Soan Papdi and press play.

Advertisement

Gatham (Amazon Prime)

Engaging the viewer from the very frame to the last, it’s no surprise to see the recently-released Gatham go on to receive some wonderful reviews and good ratings. Starring Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe and Poojitha Kuraparthi, this dark psychological Telugu thriller has enough perfectly blended elements which will surely leave you stunned. So, this Diwali don’t blow crackers but watch Gatham blow your mind.

Advertisement

Raat Akeli Hai (Netflix)

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer will surely send chills down your spine for it’s a murder mystery that’ll leave you guessing right till the very end. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast that includes the likes of Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Raat Akeli Hai is a delight for those who love solving puzzles. Give this movie a watch and surely the night will not feel akeli.

Taish (ZEE5)

If you feel low because you have not travelled in a long time, don’t worry for this movie will take you to a beautiful scenic country estate in the UK along with a story full of suspense. Staring real-life lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda along with Jim Sarbh, this nail-biting thriller will elevate you beyond the normal.

Nishabdam (Amazon Prime)

Our Devsena (Anushka Shetty) is back with one of the three idiots (R Madhvan) in a thriller movie that is an absolute treat to the eyes. It is a story which will leave you elevated and keep you at the edge of your seat.

Class of 83 (Netflix)

A classic comeback for Bobby Deol in Class of 83. This gangster-police movie has a unique storyline and grips the viewers’ attention for a ride full of fun and suspense. It’s certainly one to not miss out on, especially if you’re a Bobby Deol fan.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Looks Gorgeous In A Lehenga As She Shares A Glimpse From Her Brother’s Wedding

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube