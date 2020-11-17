After receiving immense amounts of love and praises for her new avatar and her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo, Sanya Malhotra gives fans something else to rave about.
On the occassion of Aditya’s birthday Sanya Malhotra took to her social media to reveal that she is Aditya’s favourite co-star in a special birthday wish for him and fans are loving this pair off screen as well.
Check out her special wish here:
Sanya Malhotra has impressed fans time and again with her variety of roles and this time she left them awestruck with a bold new avatar in Ludo.
What the audience showed maximum love to was the fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra and their sizzling romance. They were excited to see this pair since the trailer was released and everyone has completely fallen in love with the duo since the film released. Now, they have found another exciting reason to ship them off screen as well.`
The versatile actress will be coming back on the screen soon to impress with Guneet Monga’s Pagglait next and in Love Hostel opposite Vikrant Massey.
