Sonu Nigam has never shied away from speaking his mind. A few months ago, he spoke about the mafias in the music industry. His revelations received backlash and support equally. It looks like the actor has very less faith left in Bollywood. His latest statements at least give us that hint.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer has a son named Neevan Nigam. Sonu revealed that his son is a singer too. However, he doesn’t want Neevan to become a singer in India. The singer has a big reason for saying the same.

In an interaction with Times Now, Sonu Nigam said, “Frankly, I don’t want him to be a singer, at least not in this country. Anyway, he does not live in India anymore; he lives in Dubai. I have already got him out of India. He is a born singer, but he has another interest in life.”

“As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He is number 2 in Fortnite. There is a game called Fortnite, and he is the top gamers in the Emirates. He is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don’t want to tell him what to do. Let’s see what he wants to do himself,” added Sonu Nigam.

The singer also talked about the reach of social media in today’s time. He shared how his popular song ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ was not promoted well by Sony at that time. Sonu added, “This is the way the world is today – organic views do not matter, but inflated views do matter. Each to its own. You cannot trick God. My song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin was not even promoted well by Sony. I wonder why they undermined that song. The song just got hit, and no other song from Agneepath is as famous as this song. People recognise me with this song.”

What do you have to say about Sonu Nigam’s statements? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

