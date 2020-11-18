On 24th October 2020, Neha Kakkar tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh in a gurudwara in Delhi. Since then, we are seeing their Instagram full of mushy romance and wedding ceremonies photos and videos. The couple is currently celebrating their honeymoon in Dubai. But it looks like the Second Hand Jawani singer is all set to get back to work after her honeymoon.

As per the recent reports, Neha Kakkar is soon going to start shooting for her singing reality show Indian Idol 2020 that airs on Sony TV. Neha will be joining Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya on the judging panel of the show.

Indian Idol 2020 is all set to hit the tube from 28th November and this is going to be Neha Kakkar’s first project after the wedding with Rohanpreet Singh. Speaking about the singing reality show, the promos of the show are already creating a buzz on social media and fans are desperately waiting for the release of the show. This year, the theme of the show will be ‘Phir Badlega Desh Ka Mausam.’

Every year, talented singers from various parts of the country participate in Indian Idol. This year, we will be seeing Anjali and Ashish from Maharashtra, Sawai from Rajasthan, Shanmukh Priya and Pawandeep from Uttarakhand, andSireesha from Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet Singh has recently released a song called Ex-Calling. It featured him alongside Television beauty Avneet Kaur. The song turned into a hit track immediately after its release. Time and again, both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh keep promoting their track as they share creative videos. In the latest post, the 25-year old singer shared an Instagram reel performing on Ex-Calling.

How excited are you to see Neha Kakkar back on Indian Idol 2020? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for all the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and shows.

