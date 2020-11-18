There would be probably no one who won’t love to be part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Due to such craze for the show, Palak Sidhwani founds herself very lucky to be part of Gokuldham family.

For the unversed, Nidhi Bhanushali left the show last year. Palak replaced her to play the character of Sonu. Initially, she faced wrath on social media for replacing Nidhi but eventually got acceptance from fans. But how she got a role in such a big show? Have you ever wondered? Let’s dig it deep down.

Palak Sidhwani revealed it all during her chat with Mayapuri. Very few would be aware that Palak was part of Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra led Hostages web series. Palak had a small role in the series but was praised for her performance. Luckily, the one who selected her for the web series was also the casting director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, she was asked if she would like to be part of the sitcom. She agreed and auditioned for the role. And the rest is history!

So, that’s the entire tale of how Palak Sidhwani joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

Earlier, in a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Palak had revealed that her father wasn’t aware that she has an interest in acting and hence believed that she is joking around on being part of TMKOC.

She said, “After almost a wait of around three to four months, I got a call from TMKOC’s casting director. He asked me to visit his office urgently. I remember my parents had come to Mumbai to visit and hence I told him that I might take a while to reach as parents are at home. He told me to get my parents along with me so that they would also meet and talk. I adhered to the same and reached the office. Myself, my mother, father and brother were seated at the conference when he broke the news that I’m finalised. The casting director said I will go and get the contract ready and as he left the conference room.”

She further added that her father thought that she has bagged a job there. “My father turned towards me and asked me if I have bagged a job at their office as he was unaware of my passion for acting. All three of us smiled at his question and explained to him that I’ll be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide,” Palak added.

