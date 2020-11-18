Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. It’s been 12 years that we are watching the show on our TV screens and it still feels fresh like a year. Dilip Joshi, who became a household name from the show has recently opened up on why he tries to avoid political campaigning.

Dilip Joshi thinks that political campaigning can be really tiring. The actor also recalled one incident when he went to Banaras in 2014 for campaigning for PM Narendra Modi.

During Sorabh Pant’s podcast, Dilip Johsi aka Jethalal said, “Normally I have done road shows. That too I try to avoid because it is really exhausting. Sometimes you get requests you can’t say no to and you have to do it. It is really tiring. People are pulling you. Someone is putting a haar on you, samjh nahin aata kya ho raha hai.”

Recalling the incident, Dilip Joshi added, “I remember we had once gone to Banaras in 2014 to campaign for Modi saab. We were 4-5 people in the jeep from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The local guy in the jeep with us got so excited that he was introducing us on loudspeaker. We all were waving hands to people. He introduced Sodhi as ‘Yeh hain woh jo jeep chalate hain’. In the show, he has a jeep. So that was his reference point.”

In the podcast, Dilip Joshi also took a dig on OTT platforms for showing expletives. He said, “If you want to show reality, then also show people going to the toilet and taking a bath. What you cater to the audience, matters. What you see, remains with you. Do you want to create a society in which people talk only using abusive language? There is a limit for everything. If it is within limit, it is enjoyable. If it goes beyond limit, it starts troubling you.”

Do you agree with Dilip Joshi's views?

