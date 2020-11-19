Telugu star Samantha Akkineni who will soon be seen in The Family Man 2 has left her fans amazed with her new workout post on social media where she cuts a picture of power, lifting heavy weights.

In an image she shared on Instagram, Samantha is seen doing deadlifts, dressed in sky blue lycra pants and grey top.

The actress captioned the image with a muscle emoji.

Samantha, who is married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, is all set to make her digital debut with season two of “The Family Man”, a show that revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man (played by Manoj Bajpayee) who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

The upcoming season will also feature Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

