After Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan announced finale week of the season, we witnessed a lot of contestants leaving the show. And one of the first to leave the show was Aly Goni. Jasmin Bhasin and several fans of the show were also disappointed after his exit. Now BB14 fans have a piece of exciting news.

Even though the finale week did take place, the winner was not announced. Instead, six contestants from previous seasons of the Bigg Boss were introduced as challengers. Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi made an entry as challengers on the show.

If this wasn’t enough, the makers of Bigg Boss is introducing yet another twist in the tale. According to SpotboyE, Aly Goni will be making a re-entry in the house. An unnamed source has revealed to the publication, “Aly Goni will be re-entering the show on December 9 and will again fight for the trophy with challengers and renaming contestants. His exit was planned to get a big twist as makers had planned the extension beforehand.”

Meanwhile, in the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Jasmin confessing her love for Aly Goni when Vikas Gupta confronted her. She also revealed to Kashmera Shah that they were in a relationship for three years. We also saw that Kashmera calling Jasmin Bhasin ‘mastermind, to which she got offended and protested that it wasn’t a mastermind move.

Jasmin also said, “Vo pyaar ke liye aaya, pyaar ke liye chala gaya, I am lucky that somebody loves me so much. usne kasam di aur mai maan gayi.” (He came inside for love and left for love. He gave me his swear, and I agreed).

Vikas Gupta was also seen supporting Jasmin and even heard saying, “Mummy papa dekh lo, achha ladka hai, iske liye show chhod diya.” After the actress’ revelation made fans all excited. Now it seems it will be a treat for fans to see Aly Goni and Jasmin back together after he returns to the house.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 1 contestant Rakhi Sawant is yet to make an entry in the house while other five previous contestants have made an entry as challengers on the show.

