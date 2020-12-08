Bigg Boss 14 witnessed mastermind Vikas Gupta’s entry recently. The television producer is well known for making people confess their love. And in the latest episode of the controversial reality show, Vikas made Jasmin confess that she is in love with Aly Goni for the past three years.

Advertisement

In the episode, we see, Vikas Gupta tell Eijaz Khan that someone was waiting for him outside the house and Jasmin immediately guessed that it was Pavitra Punia. Then we see Vikas comparing Rahul Vaiya and Disha Parmar’s equation with that of Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

Advertisement

Jasmin Bhasin laughed it off saying that we are just friends. Vikas Gupta countered that the entire country isn’t a fool to buy whatever they say. He further said that it is evident that they are in love. The mastermind then asked Jasmin if she loves Aly. Jasmin replied in yes. She said she had never denied being in love with Aly. The Naagin 4 actress said they took time to understand their feelings for each other and now that they were away for a long time, they have realised their love for each other.

Vikas Gupta’s investigation didn’t stop here. He further asked Jasmin Bhasin if she wanted to spend her whole life with Aly Goni. The actress gave her affirmation which led to Vikas Gupta saying, “Mummy papa dekh lo, achha ladka hai, iske liye show chhod diya.”

Later we see Kashmera Shah calling Jasmin Bhasin ‘mastermind.’ To which the actress got offended and protested that it wasn’t a mastermind move. Kashmera clarified that she was praising Jasmin’s game. The actress said, “Vo pyaar ke liye aaya, pyaar ke liye chala gaya, I am lucky that somebody loves me so much. usne kasam di aur mai maan gayi.” (He came inside for love and left for love. He gave me his swear, and I agreed).

What’s your take on Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s love? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Accuses Late Divya Bhatnagar’s Husband Of Mental & Physical Torture; Says, “You’ll Rot In Jail”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube