Actor Rahul Dev is excited to explore the medical thriller genre in the OTT space. He feels it is a genre that has received a boost with the rise of OTT platforms.

Rahul plays Dr. Rana in producer Ekta Kapoor’s web series “LSD: Love, Scandal and Doctors”.

“The evolution of the OTT space has led to varied opportunities. Personally, I want to experiment with new genres. Hence, it feels fantastic to be a part of a medical thriller,” said Rahul Dev.

“The filming is in progress and I get to explore a completely different character. As an actor, creative growth is progression. Each day you learn something new,” Rahul Dev added.

Rahul’s film “Torbaaz”, starring Sanjay Dutt, will be out on an OTT platform later this month. The film tells the story of a man who rises above personal tragedy and decides to transform the lives of refugee camp kids who are on the path of destruction, through the game of cricket.

