The Internet can be an interesting as well as a fun place. Netizens have a penchant for digging out amusing content that will blow your mind. Now some have found Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger and the internet is going bonkers over it. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Digital content creator Aashita Singh’s new video is going viral on Instagram due to her uncanny resemblance to former Miss World. Singh has become an internet sensation after several videos of her lip-syncing to dialogues of movies starring Rai.

Advertisement

In the videos, Aashita’s expression will make you believe for quite some time that she is the doe-eyed Bollywood beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But some netizens couldn’t help themselves but bring Salman Khan in the comments. The below video has been viewed over 24 million times. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashita Singh (@aashitarathore)

As her video went viral, a user wrote, “This is Aishwarya Rai. You can’t tell me otherwise,” while another user gasped, “Oh my god! You look exactly like Aishwarya.” A third user tried to troll, “It’s funny question agar apko Salman Khan propose karta hai toh aap kya jawab doge?” A fourth user commented, “Yr salmaan se bach ke rahna😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aashita Singh (@aashitarathore)

Meanwhile, On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil period drama, written, directed, and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, and Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan have co-written the film with Mani Ratnam.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the historical drama also features Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, and Trisha in lead roles. Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi appear in supporting roles. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical period-based fictional novel of the same name.

Must Read: “Chandrachur Singh Should Work In Shashi Tharoor’s Biopic,” Shocked Netizens Say After Rediscovering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Josh’ Co-Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram