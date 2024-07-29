When Salman Khan Said, “Kitna Bada Chance Miss Kiya…” To Katrina Kaif For Not Marrying Him

Fans and the media have always been intrigued by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s previous romance. The two Bollywood stars were previously much in love, and it was generally believed that they would be married. However, their relationship ended, and they each went on to live their own lives. Salman and Katrina broke up, yet they are still cordial and amicable with each other.

Following their breakup, Katrina Kaif started dating Ranbir Kapoor in the public eye. They received much media attention for their romance, and many people thought they would get married. Nevertheless, their union did not result in matrimony. Later, Katrina reconnected with Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor wed Alia. This marked the start of a new chapter in their lives.

In a memorable incident from 2014, Salman Khan called Katrina Kaif “Kapoor” in jest during the pre-wedding festivities of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. At that point, Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor were a couple. Salman made fun of her lack of a “Khan” status by joking, “Kitna bada chance miss kiya Khan hone ka.” The audience laughed and cheered enthusiastically at his statements, highlighting the conversation’s lighthearted tone.

The lively conversation between Salman and Katrina was the evening’s highlight, demonstrating their ability to handle their previous relationship with humour and grace. The excitement was heightened when Katrina joined Salman on stage to perform her hit song “Chikni Chameli.” Their performance demonstrated that, despite previous romantic relationships, they could still collaborate and entertain.

This episode exemplifies the excellent and professional relationship Salman and Katrina have developed over time. It also shows how public figures can remain friendly and engaged with their followers even as their personal lives change.

