When it comes to Bollywood’s grand celebrations of love, friendship, and festivities, Holi songs hold a special place. Dharma Productions has consistently delivered some of the most iconic tracks that perfectly capture the spirit of the festival, from Balam Pichkari in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to the latest launch, Panwadi in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Here are some of the chartbuster Holi songs that were dropped in Dharma movies.

1. Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) – This is an all-time favorite Holi song. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s crackling chemistry, the beats, and everything else make it one of the biggest Holi bangers of this generation.

2. Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) – Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Ikka’s vocals, and Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s moves. With its desi beats, festive flavor, and irresistible choreography, the song didn’t just mark Holi on screen—it became synonymous with dance floors across weddings and parties.

3. Dhadak title track – Its romantic melody infused Holi hues with emotion, offering a softer, more heartfelt musical experience while keeping the festival’s charm alive. Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter’s innocence made it more special.

4. Rangisari (JugJugg Jeeyo) – This is a refreshing modern reimagining of a classical piece. The track beautifully blends tradition with contemporary sounds, further showcasing Dharma’s knack for reinventing festive music while honoring cultural roots.

5. Panwadi (Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari) – Masoom Sharma makes his Bollywood debut with this upbeat Holi track in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Adding fresh desi tadka to Dharma’s Holi music legacy, the song’s vibrant energy and earthy beats make it a festive must-have. Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, Masoom Sharma, Dev Negi, Pritam, Nikhita Gandhi, and AKASA, with music by APS and lyrics by Jairaj, this banger perfectly blends celebration with cinema.

The biggest attraction of Panwadi is that all four main leads—Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf—showcase their killer moves and chemistry in this song. Panwadi is an instant hit with fans, generating over 2.8 million views in less than 24 hours on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Film, will be released on October 2.

For more Bollywood news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi Are Full Paisa Vasool Despite Promising, “Kaam Kare Ya Na Karein Payment Poori Lete Hain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News