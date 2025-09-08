Punjabi superstar Sonam Bajwa is the latest actor to join Bhushan Kumar and J.P. Dutta’s highly-awaited war drama, Border 2. This would also mark her onscreen reunion with Diljit Dosanjh. Alongside Diljit and Sonam, Anurag Singh-directed Border 2 will also bring together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh.

Sonam Bajwa & Diljit Dosanjh’s Collaboration Expands Into A Larger Canvas With Border 2

After winning hearts with their collaboration in several blockbuster Punjabi films, Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh will share the screen in one of Bollywood’s biggest franchises. From the emotionally charged Punjab 1984 to the hilarious Sardaar Ji 2, the high-octane Super Singh, and the heartwarming family hit Honsla Rakh, Sonam and Diljit have built a solid legacy of box office successes.

Their undeniable chemistry, natural charm, and emotional connection with audiences have made each of their collaborations a crowd-pleaser. Now, with Border 2, the duo is set to take their partnership to a grander stage, blending intensity, patriotism, and scale with powerful performances. The buzz around their reunion is already sky-high.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

More About Border 2

Border 2 will continue the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers and take audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. The film is backed by a powerful production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Border 2 is scheduled to release on January 22, 2026.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: From Haryana To Bollywood! Masoom Sharma Makes Electrifying Debut In Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News