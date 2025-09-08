Mohit Suri has finally opened up about not being part of the upcoming romantic film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. The director, who had given Bollywood the much-beloved Aashiqui 2, disclosed that he was busy writing the third part when the producers decided to leave the upcoming romantic biggie in Anurag Basu’s hands. According to him, the producers were keen on going ahead in a hurry, while he was keen to complete the script before making any announcement.

Makers Did Not Want To Wait

In a candid chat with Shubhankar Mishra, Suri said that the decision was not just about box office results but also about timing. He explained, “They were in a rush, but I said that I wouldn’t announce the film before I’ve written the script. They said they would move on to another director, I said it’s fine. So they moved on to Anurag, who I really look up to.”

Now even Mohit Suri himself has said 🤌 pic.twitter.com/KQb5Z3oKys — ABID KKC ~Awarapan 2~ 3rd April 2026 🕊️❤️ (@KkcAbid) September 7, 2025

He admitted that his recent films like Malang and Ek Villain Returns did not match expectations, and this may have added to the doubts around him. “But, 100% (people judge you on the basis of hits and flops). And this was my own family that were the ones not willing to wait. And I don’t blame them, because it’s a business. But, more than anything else, I wasn’t trying to prove them wrong, I was trying to prove myself wrong,” he shared.

Suri also offered a piece of advice drawn from his own struggles, “Never listen to anybody when you’re low, because they’ll push you further down.”

Finding Peace With Saiyaara

Despite missing out on Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s film, Suri has found comfort in the massive success of his latest film, Saiyaara. The film stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, and crossed 565 crore gross worldwide. This confirms that Mohit’s writing continues to resonate with people. This resurgence has helped him overcome the letdown of losing a movie so close to his heart.

Suri confessed that post-Ek Villain blockbuster success, he began pursuing numbers instead of stories. That, he says, was a mistake. With Saiyaara, he went back to focusing on emotion and character, and the result has been overwhelming.

Talking about Aashiqui 2, he recalled how the film opened modestly but turned into a cult romance over time. While the upcoming musical romantic drama has gone ahead without him, Suri seems to have found peace.

Check out the full conversation with Mohit Suri below:

