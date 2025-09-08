Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is already creating a lot of buzz on social media for its vibrancy. To add more to its Haryanvi singing sensation, Masoom Sharma has joined the team, lending his powerful voice. The singer is all set to make his Bollywood debut, marking a big leap in his career. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Who is Masoom Sharma?

For the unversed, Masoom Sharma is a renowned 33-year-old Haryanvi pop singer. Known for chartbusters like Jap Naam Bhole Ka and 2 Numbari Lofar, he has built a strong fan base in the regional music space. His popularity is steadily moving beyond Haryanvi borders, marking his growing presence in the broader music industry.

Set to make a smashing Bollywood debut!

Dharma is one of the leading and most influential production houses in Indian cinema, and it is an honor for anyone to get associated with them. They have made stars and some of the biggest blockbusters to date. They also put great effort into the music of their movies, and Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari is also in the mix for its music. Masoom Sharma is set to make his Bollywood debut with this upcoming festive release.

Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in India, and Sharma is thus grandly stepping into mainstream cinema. His songs are celebrated for their raw energy, folk roots, and ability to connect instantly with the masses. He will gain fame on a broader level.

What does it mean for the film and the singer?

Masoom Sharma’s inclusion in the music department only adds to the excitement, as fans eagerly await hearing how his dynamic voice blends with the film’s soundtrack. Lending his signature vocals to the film’s music album, Sharma promises to bring a fresh regional flavor that will resonate with nationwide audiences. His entry into Bollywood could open more doors for regional talents in mainstream Hindi cinema.

More about the film

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic family film directed by Shashank Khaitan. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Film and features an enigmatic cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to be released on October 2, 2025.

