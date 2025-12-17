Hindi cinema has long drawn a line between films made for mass entertainment and those driven by layered storytelling. Yet, over the past decade, several mainstream projects have quietly blurred this divide, proving that scale and sensitivity can coexist. Several of these films, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, stand out for their ability to strike a balance between emotional depth and broad appeal.

Here are five such films that continue to be discussed for their balance of substance and broad appeal.

1. Highway (2014)

Highway marked a shift in how studio-backed films approached emotional storytelling. Rather than relying on dramatic turns, the film starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda allowed silence and internal conflict to guide its narrative. Imtiaz Ali’s restrained treatment allowed for vulnerability and transformation, offering a cinematic experience that felt intimate despite its scale. Over time, Highway has come to be seen as an early example of mainstream cinema embracing emotional honesty.

2. Tamasha (2015)

With Tamasha, the focus turned inward. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead, explored identity, performance, and the pressure to conform, using a non-linear structure that was uncommon for star-driven projects at the time. Its reflective tone, paired with music that deepened the narrative, allowed the film to age into a work that continues to invite interpretation. Tamasha demonstrated that introspective storytelling could coexist with visual and emotional grandeur.

3. Chhichhore (2019)

Chhichhore blended humour, nostalgia, and emotional gravity to address the fear of failure and societal expectations around success. Set within the familiar world of college life, the film resonated with audiences across age groups due to its relatability. Its strength lay in delivering a meaningful message without sacrificing entertainment, making it both accessible and affecting.

4. Super 30 (2019)

Based on the life of educator Anand Kumar, ‘Super 30’ focuses on perseverance and social mobility. The film avoided excessive dramatization, choosing instead to highlight process, discipline, and systemic challenges. Rooted in realism, it reinforced cinema’s ability to inspire through sincerity rather than spectacle alone.

5. Chandu Champion (2024)

Chandu Champion chronicled the journey of Murlikant Petkar, emphasising resilience and inner strength. The film traced the long path behind achievement, balancing emotional storytelling with cinematic scale. It added to the growing body of mainstream cinema that foregrounds real-life endurance while remaining engaging for a broad audience.

O’Romeo Featuring The Successful Duo Of Director Vishal Bhardwaj & Actor Shahid Kapoor To Continue The Trend

Together, these films reflect a gradual but significant change in mainstream Hindi cinema. They demonstrated that audiences have long been receptive to narratives that offer emotional depth alongside entertainment, challenging the notion that one must come at the expense of the other. Now all eyes are on O’Romeo as it reunites the hit pair of Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, a film rumoured to have strong content with an entertaining appeal.

O’Romeo releases on 13th February and is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

