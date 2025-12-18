The post-COVID phase has been a difficult one for our Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. 2025 was one of the good years, as almost all his films were appreciated. A whopping 605 crores were invested in his 4 releases, including Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. But how much returns did he deliver? Scroll below for a detailed report card!

Akshay Kumar’s performance at the box office in 2025

Akki served a huge platter on the table, delivering films from different genres. The year started with Sky Force on Republic Day. Made on a budget of 160 crores, the war drama earned 134.93 crores net in its lifetime.

Kesari Chapter 2 was Akshay Kumar’s second release of 2025. It was another missed opportunity to achieve success. Made on a budget of over 100 crores, Kesari Chapter 2 missed the mark by a few inches as it concluded its lifetime earnings of 94.48 crores. Similar was the situation with his other two releases, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s performance at the 2025 box office (movie | budget | box office collection | verdict):

Sky Force: 134.93 crores | 160 crores | Losing Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores | 100 crore+ | Losing Housefull 5: 198.41 crores | 225 crores | Losing Jolly LLB 3: 117.6 crores | 120 crores | Losing

Akshay Kumar’s success ratio in 2025

Unfortunately, despite four big releases in 2025, Akki delivered no successes. Out of the combined 605 crores invested in the actor, he could only recover a total of 545.42 crores, which is a little over 90%.

However, this is far better than his 2024 stats. Out of 535 crores riding on his three releases (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Khel Khel Mein, and Sarfira), he could only recoup 24% of the investments, as all three films were flops.

Here’s how do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Hopefully, 2026 will be the year of triumph for our Khiladi, who has a series of exciting lineups including Welcome To The Jungle, Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan, among others.

