Bollywood star Ali Fazal has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing the first look of his iconic character, Guddu Bhaiya, from the much-anticipated 2026 project, Mirzapur: The Film. Marking a historic moment in Indian entertainment, Mirzapur has become India’s first-ever series to expand into a full-fledged cinematic world successfully.

The movie is currently being shot against the backdrop of the striking landscapes of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Ali Fazal shared a sneak peek recently on Instagram, revealing his look for the movie.

The brief but gripping clip captures Guddu Pandit’s iconic walk from the back. We also see the work going on in the background of the set. But fans are more interested in the return of one of India’s most formidable on-screen gangsters. With no dialogue and only sheer screen presence doing the talking, the video offers a glimpse of the raw intensity that Guddu Bhaiya is going to bring to the big screen.

The clip subtly hints at the larger scale of heightened drama that the film promises, raising anticipation for what lies ahead in this film adaptation of the series.

Sharing his excitement about the project, Ali Fazal said, “Stepping back into Guddu Bhaiya’s world is always intense. This character carries a certain weight, a silence that speaks louder than words. Filming in Jaisalmer has added a whole new texture to the story, and this is just a small glimpse of the journey we’re on. There’s a lot more coming, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen.”

The film is going to be an intense cinematic experience for Indian fans who love gangster thrillers. The first look at Guddu Pandit raises the expectations for the upcoming project.

