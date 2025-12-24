Veteran actor Akshaye Khanna has stormed back into Bollywood with his gripping role in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait has solidified his comeback in the industry. Amid this renewed acclaim, the actor has reportedly opted out of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming project Drishyam 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SivaHarsha Frames (@sivaharsha_frames)

Akshaye Khanna Exits Drishyam 3

According to recent reports by Bollywood Machine, Akshaye Khanna has opted out of the highly anticipated third installment of the thriller suspense franchise, Drishyam 3. The reports suggest that he has opted out of the role due to remuneration-related issues and creative differences with the makers.

Apparently, Khanna had demanded a fee hike for his role after the grand success of Dhurandhar. He had also requested several changes to his on-screen appearance in the film. Seemingly, this led to disagreement between the actor and the makers. However, negotiations are still ongoing between them. There has been no official statement issued by Khanna or the makers on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Akshaye Khanna’s Stint With The Drishyam Franchise

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise is one of the biggest and most successful thriller series of Bollywood. It is widely appreciated for its sharp storytelling, emotional depth, and nail-biting twists. The first two installments were box office hits, and the audience is eagerly waiting for the third installment.

In the second installment, Akshaye Khanna joined the cast as the calm yet menacing IG Tarun Ahlawat. He played the character of a sharp and relentless officer, who brings a new psychological edge to the narrative. Khanna’s absence in the third installment will definitely be felt, as his role added depth and significant tension in the second part.

Drishyam 3 Release Date

As the story moves forward, Ajay Devgn’s character will return as the lead. It will be interesting to see how the plot evolves without the formidable presence of Khanna. Abhishek Pathak will lead the project, which is scheduled for release on October 2, 2026.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Saat Samundar Paar From Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Spread Christmas Cheer With A Bollywood Classic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News