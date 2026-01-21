Junglee Pictures has announced its collaboration with renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta on an ambitious tentpole film, his next directorial project, bringing together two creative forces known for delivering engaging, honest, hard-hitting, and meaningfully rooted narratives that resonate quite well with audiences.

Raj Kumar Gupta Holds A Distinct Space In Indian Cinema

The versatile filmmaker, best known for the successful Raid franchise films- Raid and Raid 2, hard-hitting No One Killed Jessica, and Aamir, among many others. Raj Kumar Gupta has carved out a distinct space in Indian cinema for himself with stories grounded in realism, sharp observation, massy entertainment, critical acclaim, and high emotion and drama.

Raj is fresh off the success of Raid 2, one of the top 10 highest-grossing theatrical Hindi films of 2025. His films balance authenticity in storytelling with strong commercial appeal, delivering precise narratives that leave a long-lasting impression on the viewers. His storytelling sensibility and meticulous vision align seamlessly with Junglee Pictures’ creative ethos.

Junglee Pictures Stands Out For Delivering Films That Balance Entertainment With Thought-Provoking Themes

Over the years and in recent times, Junglee Pictures has built a formidable filmography, mastering meaningful and disruptive narratives across different genres. It began with Dil Dhadakne Do and went on to produce blockbuster, superhit, and critically acclaimed films such as Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Talvar, Badhaai Do, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The studio has consistently delivered stories that not only entertain audiences but also are able to spark meaningful conversations. Moreover, Junglee’s 2025 releases – Haq and the Malayalam film Ronth have received widespread critical and audience acclaim during their theatrical and streaming runs.

More About Raj Kumar Gupta’s Next Film In Collaboration With Junglee Pictures

The yet-to-be titled film has completed scripting, with casting set to begin shortly. It is said to offer a gripping, intense narrative tone that reflects Raj Kumar Gupta’s signature style while elevating the story’s impact.

Speaking of the collaboration, Vineet Jain, MD, The Times Group shared, “Junglee Pictures has always focused on backing distinctive, relatable stories with lasting cultural value. This collaboration with Raj reflects the studio’s intent to join forces with filmmakers who strengthen its slate through purposeful, impact-driven cinema, bringing quality storytelling with relevance, scale, and audience connection. This film will also be a true tentpole for Junglee – bold and impactful, rooted in realism.”

Elaborating further, Director Raj Kumar Gupta said, “I’ve always been drawn to narratives grounded in reality that also have the ability to connect with audiences on a larger canvas. This film is conceived as a hard-hitting, immersive, engaging, and entertaining theatrical experience. Junglee Pictures has a strong legacy of backing thoughtful, content-led cinema, making this collaboration feel like a natural alignment. I’m excited to collaborate with Junglee Pictures.”

Speaking about the association, producing partner Myra Karn said, “Junglee Pictures brings together heart, vision, and fearless storytelling. Junglee’s bold, innovative approach meets Raj Kumar Gupta’s unflinching storytelling, crafting stories that questions the status quo. This collaboration is special, and I am honoured to be part of this dream team.”

While further details of the story remain under wraps, the film promises a compelling cinematic experience that blends strong narrative depth with wide audience appeal.

