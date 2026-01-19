Neha Kakkar is one of the most widely followed playback singers in Bollywood, who has given us some of the Hindi film industry’s major chartbusters that still rule music platforms like Spotify. These songs have garnered hundreds of millions of streams over the years. They range from Bollywood’s dance numbers to beautiful romantic melodies.

Kakkar recently declared that she is taking a break from work and relationships to secure her mental peace. In an Instagram story, she also asked the paparazzi not to take any pictures of her and to respect her privacy. As she goes on a career break, let’s revisit her most-streamed songs on Spotify.

Neha Kakkar’s Most Streamed Songs

According to recent data, Neha Kakkar’s soulful track Dil Ko Karaar Aaya leads her all-time chart. Check out the popular singer’s top 10 most-streamed songs on Spotify:

Dil Ko Karaar Aaya (Sukoon): 280 million

Tu Hi Yaar Mera (Pati Patni Aur Woh): 251 million

Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate): 214 million

O Saki Saki (Batla House): 188 million

Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor And Sons): 169 million

Garmi (Street Dancer 3D): 161 million

Tamron Ke Shehar (Taaron Ke Shehar): 130 million

Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi): 123 million

Gali Gali (KGF Chapter 1): 116 million

Yaad Poua Ki Aane Lagi : 115 million

Neha Kakkar Career

Kakker, over the years, has sung a wide variety of songs. Her songs are still widely played at parties, events, functions, and weddings. She has some of the most beautiful soulful songs in her discography, like Nainaa, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Fikar, and Zindagi Mil Jayegi, among others.

However, her sudden decision to take a break has left many of her fans with questions. Here’s hoping she will be back in the business soon, as her fans are going to miss her chartbusters.

