Neha Kakkar has been in the news lately, but for the wrong reasons. She had received significant online criticism and trolling for her latest song, ‘Candy Shop’, released on December 15. Many viewers found the song’s lyrics and choreography inappropriate. Yesterday, Kakkar posted on social media that she is looking to take a break from the industry. However, it is uncertain if the online backlash prompted her decision.

It is also not clear if she is looking for a brief vacation or a prolonged hiatus. But let’s take a look at her net worth before she leaves the industry temporarily.

Neha Kakkar Net Worth

Neha Kakkar has been part of some chartbusters over the years. Her net worth also includes earnings from brand endorsements, stage shows, TV show appearances, and YouTube channels.

According to reports, Neha charged more than ₹20 lakhs for her stint as an Indian Idol judge. DNA India reports that her net worth is around ₹105 crores. On the other hand, her brother, Tony Kakkar, tops the bankability game with a net worth of around ₹148 crores.

The combined net worth of Tony and Neha thus comes to a whopping ₹253 crores.

Neha reportedly owns a lavish Mumbai apartment worth ₹1 crore. She also owns a bungalow in her hometown of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Additionally, reports indicate that she owns luxury cars from brands like Audi, Mercedes, and BMW.

Neha Kakkar Break

Kakkar recently announced on Instagram that she wants to take a break from her professional career and relationships. This prompted a lot of rumors on the Internet as fans speculated what might have transpired.

“Time to take a break from Responsibilities, Relationships, Work and Everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you,” the Kala Chashma singer’s Instagram Story read.

She added in another post, “And I request Paparazzi and Fans to Not to film me at all. I hope you respect my privacy and let me live freely in this world. No Cameras Plz! I request! This is the least you all can give me for my peace.”

Many thought she might be getting a divorce from her husband Rohanpreet Singh. However, nothing has indicated that such a thing would happen, except for her comment about taking a break from relationships.

It is uncertain if Neha Kakkar is taking some time off or retiring from the industry. However, her fans would love to see her make a comeback soon.

