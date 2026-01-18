Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi are proving to be a star duo in the digital space, and their latest outing, Haq, is making all the right kind of noises on OTT. The film arrived on Netflix on January 2 after a decent theatrical run, and it has shown a good jump in viewership during its second week. Not only this, but it has also officially entered the list of the Top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix for the 2025-2026!

Trending At Number 1 In 8 Countries!

After a steady start, the social drama has created an uproar, trending as the number 1 non-English film of the week on Netflix in 8 countries – Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, and UAE. In India, the film has secured the second spot since De De Pyaar De 2 arrived this week, claiming the top spot!

Haq OTT Verdict Week 2

As per the data by Netflix from January 5 to 11, 2026 Haq in its second week, garnered a viewership of 4.5 million on Netflix against 10 million viewing hours and secured the 2nd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by South Korean Sci-Fi disaster drama, The Great Flood, at number 1 this week.

Enters Top 10 Most Viewed Films On Netflix In 2025-2026

With a total viewership of 7.9 million in almost 10 days, Haq has managed to enter the list of the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix in 2025 – 2026. It would be interesting to see if it aims the top 3 spots!

Check out the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix after a theatrical run.

Raid 2 (2025): 12.3 Million Saiyaara (2025): 10 Million Jolly LLB 3 (2025): 9.8 Million Jaat (2025): 9.4 Million Deva (2025): 8.7 Million Haq (2026): 7.5 Million War 2 (2025): 6.9 Million Sikandar (2025): 6.7 Million Mahavatar Narsimha (2025): 6.6 Million Chhaava | Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025): 5.5 Million

Haq OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the social courtroom drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3.4 million | 7.5 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 2: 4.5 million | 10 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Total: 7.9 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Verdict: Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan’s Film Nails 3 Records With Its Debut Week Viewership On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News