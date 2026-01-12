This week’s entertainment lineup is packed, offering something for every kind of viewer. The highlights begin with a Malayalam film streaming on SonyLIV that sees one of the industry’s biggest stars stepping into the villain’s role instead of the usual protagonist. Prime Video brings a mix of patriotism and light-hearted thrills with a nationalistic drama and a heist comedy, respectively, while Netflix adds a smuggling-based series to its slate.

The offerings do not just stop there, as fresh titles are arriving on ZEE5, Apple TV+, and JioHotstar as well. Without further delay, let us dive in.

SonyLiv

Kalamkaval (Malayalam) – January 16, 2026

Mammootty plays a serial killer who convinces women to run away with him, only to kill them after spending the night together. Vinayakan portrays a Special Branch officer pursuing the case, turning the story into a tense psychological cat-and-mouse game between the two.

Prime Video

Bank Of Bhagyalakshmi (Kannada) – January 12, 2026

A comedy crime thriller set during election season in a rural town, where a team of amateur bank robbers hopes to get hold of large amounts of election-related illicit funds by planning a smash-and-grab operation. However, things do not go as planned, and they get trapped inside the bank as the police surround the building.

120 Bahadur (Hindi) – January 16, 2026

120 Bahadur is a war action film inspired by real events from the 1962 India-China war. It focuses on the Battle of Rezang La, where 120 soldiers of the Indian Army’s Charlie Company stood their ground against a 3,000-man Chinese army contingent.

Netflix

The Rip (English) – January 16, 2026

Starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, this R-rated crime drama follows two police officers who stumble upon an untraceable stash of cash and decide to steal it. Inspired by real events, the story explores how paranoia, betrayal, and greed gradually take hold of the human mind.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Hindi) – January 14, 2026

This seven-part series stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead and follows a newly formed task force, tasked with curbing smuggling at the Mumbai International Airport. They set out to dismantle a powerful smuggling syndicate and bring down its kingpin.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (English) – January 15, 2026

A period investigation thriller set in the 1920s, about a murder that occurs in an estate: the estate owner’s daughter teams up with a few allies to investigate the case, leading to the discovery of a secret society.

Zee5

Mastiii 4 (Hindi) – January 16, 2026

Mastii 4 is an adult comedy set in the United Kingdom. The story follows four friends who are dissatisfied with their conjugal lives. They become inspired by the lifestyle of a couple who allow extramarital affairs in their relationship, which they refer to as a “love visa.” Seeking the same kind of freedom, the four friends look for similar arrangements in their own marriages.

Bha.Bha.Ba (Malayalam) – January 16, 2026

An upbeat comedy spoof about the kidnapping of the Chief Minister of Kerala and the subsequent investigation into the matter. The film stars Dileep, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, with a cameo appearance by Mohanlal.

Gurram Paapi Reddy (Telugu) – January 16, 2026

A dark crime comedy driven by revenge, the story follows a protagonist who was once framed by a royal family for financial crimes. Teaming up with a mental hospital nurse and three eccentric individuals, he sets a plan in motion that, if successful, will strip the royal family of its ancestral wealth.

Jio Hotstar

Industry Season 4 Episode 1 (English) – January 12, 2026

Set one year after the events of last season and the dissolution of Pierpoint & Co., this high-stakes financial thriller sees former employees of the organization forced to come together when a controversial financial tech company attempts to obtain a banking license. Adding fuel to the fire, the characters’ personal interests also become deeply intertwined with the situation.

Ponies (English) – January 16, 2026

Set in Moscow of the 1970s, the story follows two American women, wives of intelligence officers, who step into the world of espionage themselves after their husbands go missing.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Episodes 1, 2 & 3 (English) – January 13, 2026

This season further explores the toxic relationship between Lucy and Stephen through two timelines. One revisits their college days, while the other unfolds after a disastrous wedding ceremony, revealing the aftermath of their choices.

Apple TV+

Hijack Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 (English) – January 16, 2026

Taking place two years after the first season, Idris Elba’s character, a negotiator, once again finds himself embroiled in a life-or-death situation. This time, it unfolds inside a subway system in Germany.

For more picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

