This week, audiences are truly spoiled for choice across streaming platforms. Jio Hotstar rolls out four new titles, including a fresh addition to the Game of Thrones universe, a series that follows a footballer grappling with life after finally meeting his idol, and more. Zee5 also joins the race with four new releases, led by a Kannada action fantasy starring Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty, along with a Hindi adult comedy. Netflix adds three new titles to the mix, including a Bollywood romantic drama. To watch their trailers and check their release dates, scroll down.

JioHotstar

Mark (Kannada) – January 23, 2026

When a child kidnapping occurs, the titular character’s mother is accidentally injured. He happens to be a suspended Superintendent of Police, and this personal tragedy pushes him to investigate the case. His pursuit uncovers a child trafficking syndicate with deep connections reaching even into the state’s power centers.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (English) Season 1 Episode 1 – January 19, 2026

Set in the universe of Game of Thrones but before the events of the original series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows an aspiring knight and his squire. It is a grounded adventure that moves through the lives of not only the upper class and royalty, but also common folk.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan (Hindi) – January 23, 2026

After the failure of the Chandrayaan 2 mission, ISRO, India’s state-run space research organization, comes under government scrutiny. Given another chance to prove itself, the agency sets out to redeem its past mistake with Chandrayaan 3.

Him (English) – January 19, 2026

Tyriq Withers takes center stage as a promising football prospect, but after a head injury, his career no longer seems headed in the direction he hoped for. When his idol personally invites him to train alongside him at an isolated compound, the opportunity feels like a dream. However, not everything is as it appears, and once the training begins, he learns this the hard way. The central question remains whether he will become part of this system and inherit what his idol has built, or reject it entirely.

Zee5

45 (Kannada) – January 23, 2026

Fantasy action movie featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty, exploring themes of karma, the afterlife, and destiny. The character played by Raj B. Shetty accidentally kills a dog to which Upendra has a deep personal and emotional connection. As an act of revenge, instead of killing Raj immediately, Upendra gives him 45 days to live with the knowledge of his imminent death.

Kaalipotka (Bengali) – January 23, 2026

A gritty crime thriller about four women from a slum whose lives are upended when the husband of one of them is found dead under suspicious circumstances. As the police investigation closes in, the women must also contend with a ruthless ex-con to survive.

Sirai (Tamil) – January 23, 2025

A crime drama set in the 2000s in which a young Muslim boy is charged with murder due to prejudice within the police system. While being transferred to jail, he escapes from police custody, setting off a tense chain of events.

Mastiii 4 (Hindi) – January 23, 2026

Mastii 4 is an adult comedy set in the United Kingdom. The story follows four friends who are dissatisfied with their conjugal lives. They become inspired by the lifestyle of a couple who allow extramarital affairs in their relationship, which they refer to as a “love visa.” Seeking the same kind of freedom, the four friends look for similar arrangements in their own marriages.

Netflix

Tere Ishk Mein (Hindi) – January 23, 2026

In the romantic drama film Tere Ishk Mein, Dhanush plays an angry, violent young man, while Kriti Sanon portrays a PhD researcher who believes she can change him. They enter into a relationship, but when she decides to end it, she faces serious consequences for getting involved with such an unstable person despite the many red flags. Eventually, he moves on, joins the Air Force, and years later, their paths cross again.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey (English) – January 20, 2026

Nearly strangers, Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie embark on a journey through their pasts via several free-standing doors in the wilderness. Guided there by a sentient GPS system in Colin Farrell’s car, the doors allow them to explore each other’s lives up to that point. With their pasts laid bare, the question remains whether they can become each other’s soulmates.

Free Bert (English) – January 22, 2026

A scripted sitcom about the life of comedian Bert Kreischer, whose antics are not well-received by his daughters when they attend a prestigious Beverly Hills private high school, forcing him to change.

Prime Video

Cheekatilo (Telugu) – January 23, 2026

A crime thriller in which Sobhita Dhulipala plays a criminology graduate turned true crime podcaster who investigates the death of her intern. Her inquiry uncovers a connection to a serial killer who has been dormant for two decades, and her podcast and analysis begin to provoke him. The question is whether she becomes his next victim or manages to stop him before that.

It’s Not Like That (English) – January 25, 2026

A family drama about a preacher with three children who has lost his wife, and a recently divorced woman with two children. As they navigate single parenthood, their friendship grows stronger, and their children and the wider community begin to question whether it is simply a friendship or the start of a blossoming romance.

Steal (English) – January 21, 2026

Sophie Turner plays a seemingly ordinary office worker at a pension fund firm when armed robbers storm the building and force her to transfer billions of dollars using her system access. The heist has far-reaching consequences that could even destabilize the economy, leaving her trapped between the criminals and the government agencies investigating the crime, bringing her mundane life to an abrupt end.

