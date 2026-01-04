Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in leading roles, is the hottest release this Valentine’s Day. There is over a month left before it hits the screens, but the long-range forecasts are already being reported in the media. Can it break Robbie’s box office slump after the disastrous A Big Bold Beautiful Journey the past year? Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is inspired by Emily Brontë’s novel of the same name, featuring Margot as Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob as Heathcliff. The movie also stars Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles. Emerald Fennell directed the film, which follows her psychological thriller Saltburn, also starring Elordi in a crucial role.

How much is Wuthering Heights expected to earn on its opening weekend in North America?

According to the long-range forecast of Box Office Pro, Wuthering Heights is eyeing a decent opening weekend, as per romance movies go, during the Valentine’s Day weekend releases. The report claims that Margot Robbie’s raunchy romance saga is poised to earn between $20 million and $25 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend.

Comparison with other romance movies released over the Valentine’s Day weekend

Warner Bros will distribute Wuthering Heights, and they have released a few romance movies over the Valentine’s Day weekend. In 2019 Isn’t It Romantic was released, and it collected $14.2 million on its opening weekend. In 2016, How to be Single was released, and it collected $17.8 million on its opening weekend.

Besides these, the Fifty Shades trilogy remains the clear box office benchmark for Valentine’s Day romance, led by Fifty Shades of Grey, which debuted with $85.1 million at the North American box office.

Margot Robbie’s luck is not favoring her as her last film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, was a massive box office failure. It collected $3.2 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film earned $22.1 million only in its global run. Hopefully, this upcoming film will perform better than the 2025 flick.

More about the film

The story follows a passionate and tumultuous love set against the haunting Yorkshire moors, delving into the intense and often destructive bond between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights will be released on February 13.

