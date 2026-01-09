Love Island All Stars is back with yet another steamy and exciting season, and this time, things are going to be longer and more intense. Season three is about to imbibe the core Love Island values, and the islanders are about to go hard to find what they want. Here’s what we know about the edition.

Love Island All Stars Season 3: Premiere Date, Host & Narrator

Season 3 of Love Island All Stars is set to premiere on ITV2 on January 12, 2026, at 9 pm BST. The series starring 12 islanders will stream on ITVX, and Love Island Unseen Bits will air every Saturday night on the channel. The villa is located in South Africa, and Maya Jama returns as the host.

It’s giving summer in January ☀️ We’re bringing back the icons, the heartbreakers, and the absolute vibes. Your 2026 All Stars line-up are back to finish what they started! pic.twitter.com/ebcOb5lgVD — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2026

Iain Stirling is also returning as the voice and narrator of the popular show. 12 contestants will be vying to find whatever they are currently looking for, be it romance, no-strings-attached fun, flings, and maybe even friendships.

Love Island All Stars Season 3: Cast Details

Whitney Adebayo is a 28-year-old from Love Island season 10. Millie Court is a 29-year-old from season 7. Belle Hassan is a 27-year-old from season 5. Helena Ford is 29 and from season 12. Jess Harding is a 25-year-old from edition 10. Leanne Amaning is a 28-year-old from Love Island 6.

Ciaran Davies is 23 from season 11. Jack Keating is a 26-year-old from season 8. Sean Stone is 26 from edition 11. Tommy Bradley is a 22-year-old from season 12. Charlie Frederick is 31 from edition 4. And then last but not least, Shaq Muhammad is a 27-year-old from Love Island season 9.

Love Island All Stars Season 3: What We Know

As per the release, “Fan-favorite Islanders from across 10 years of the show will return to the famous Villa in search of that much-wanted spark, while navigating the relationship dilemmas of bombshells, heads turning, and unfinished business.” The duration has been extended this time.

Season 3 of Love Island All Stars will go on for six weeks instead of five. This gives the participants one more week to form connections and avoid getting dumped from the villa. These weeks are sure to be filled with drama, emotions, chaos, and intensity. Which contestant are you most excited for?

