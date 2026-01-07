The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nikki receiving unsettling news. On the other hand, Phyllis interrogated Daniel about Tessa and their blooming romance. And then lastly, Nick’s plan for Matt Clark took a dangerous turn when he was attacked by his former rival.

The drama, the chaos, the alliances, the confrontations, the warnings, and the chaos are about to get heated in the next weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 7, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: January 7, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Nikki conspiring with Michael. What are these two up to? Is this about the plan regarding the whole AI program drama? Michael is already facing quite a big choice: either betray Victor to ensure the AI stays away from him or continue to probe his loyalty to him.

Nikki stood her ground against her husband Victor during the holidays, and it led to a heated fight. She does not want to go against him or betray him in any way. So what exactly is she plotting with Michael? What will it lead to? Elsewhere, Lily sends Cane mixed signals. How will he deal with it?

New Year’s Eve was definitely one of the most special nights for Cane in a long time as he kissed Lily after ages. But it quickly turned into another wave of confusion and doubt as Lily continued to give him mixed signals even after their crackling kiss. His hopes were quashed just as quickly.

Cane thought this was finally a big breakthrough for their love story. But it seems it wasn’t. And then lastly, Diane loses patience with Jack’s loyalty to Nikki. Diane loves her husband and has been thoroughly supportive and by sher ide through all the ups and downs. But her patience is running thin.

She can tolerate anything but not Jack’s loyalty to his friend and former wife, Nikki. Especially when Nikki is not even willing to go against Victor to protect Jack from the AI program. And that is surely bound to cause friction between Diane and Jack due to the latter’s constant defense of Nikki.

