The previous episode of General Hospital saw Michael taking the stand. And he wasn’t the only one, as Jacinda and Elizabeth also testified. Next, Carly and Valentin devised a new plan together. Lulu and Nathan worried about Charlotte. And then last but not least, Tracy made a vow.

The drama, disbelief, lies, secrets, questions, and all the confusion are about to escalate very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 7, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: January 7, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Lulu comforting Dante. The trial and courtroom drama are intensifying with every passing day. The testimonies are revealing lies, and the attendees are left surprised. There is still no clarity about who the culprit is, but Michael is being framed for it.

This has also left Dante uncomfortable and shocked. In the past, a trial led to friction between him and his brother Michael. And it seems history is repeating itself. The revelations are bringing back memories, and they are not the good kind. Plus, the case is a mess, and it’s unclear who to trust.

Lulu is there to comfort Dante, but will it help, or are his worries too much to mellow out? When Laura is relieved, is this about Kevin taking Ace back with him for work? Is this helping her be relaxed about her grandson’s safety and protection? Meanwhile, Tracy comes to a shocking conclusion.

After she was called to testify by Alexis, she felt blindsided and trapped. Even more so, Tracy is determined to find out who tipped Alexis about the secret she was keeping from Michael. Will she be able to connect the dots? Elsewhere, Nathan and Molly compare notes. What will they decipher?

Will the two get some fresh perspective, or will this only be a catch-up about what the other knows? And then lastly, Michael is taken aback. What could have happened? Is this due to Kai and Trina piecing things together and figuring out who the shooter is? Who is it, and how will it surprise everyone?

