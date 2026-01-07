Heated Rivalry aired its last episode in December 2025, but no one seems to have moved on. The queer hockey romance featuring Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov had the internet in a tizzy, serving as breakout roles for both actors.

Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie Delivered Strong Performances In Heated Rivalry

From intimate scenes to tender, loving glances, the Crave series seems to have found a delicate balance that works, with the two stars being praised for their chemistry, approach, and for creating something that will stay in the minds of viewers for a long time.

Our minds may still be at Episode 6 of Heated Rivalry, but Williams and Storrie have been busy filming and recording promotional content, including but not limited to Compliment Battles, countless interviews, and of course, reacting to Thirst Tweets.

Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie: Ember & Ice On Quinn

Carrying forward the legacy of the hockey series in a way no one would have expected, Williams and Storrie co-star in Ember & Ice, a fantasy, erotic audiobook created for Quinn. The 3-episode series is about two adversary fae princes, caught in the conflict between their families. They begin a secret affair when they cannot fight their attraction, and this reaches a pinnacle when the two princes (and their families) come face-to-face to sign a treaty.

The storyline closely mirrors that of Heated Rivalry, which has led to increased interest, with Hudson voicing Finn while Connor portrays Dane. This is not the first time that mainstream actors have voiced a Quinn audiobook; Andrew Scott, Manny Jacinto, and Jamie Campbell Bower, among others, have stepped behind the microphone before.

You can listen to all three episodes of Ember & Ice on the Quinn app, with the latest episode released on January 5, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn (@tryquinn)

Hudson Williams’ New Agency, Expected Upcoming Feature Films, & An Unannounced Netflix Series

The Canadian actor recently signed with LA-based Creative Artists Agency, which is a sign of a whole new era. Having directed, produced, and starred in several short films since he started his career, he has a unique perspective on acting that comes through in his choice of projects. In 2026, one can see Hudson in Hold Your Back, a short film,and in Encore and 8, both feature films, currently in post-production.

His short film project, Yoko Loko, was filmed before Heated Rivalry, but he hoped that it would evolve into a full-length movie. The 24-year-old star also has a yet-unannounced role in the Netflix series, The Altruists, about a bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, FTX.

Announced to be a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on January 7, 2026, this will be Hudson Williams’ first-ever appearance on a late-night show.

Hudson Williams makes his late night debut Wednesday, January 7 to talk Heated Rivalry! #FallonTonight #HeatedRivalry pic.twitter.com/La7OJ2CsHH — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 5, 2026

Connor Storrie’s Feature Film Directorial Debut & An Expected Fresh Indie Movie

Similar to his co-star, Connor Storrie has participated in other aspects of filmmaking, including screenwriting and direction. He filmed Transaction Planet entirely on an iPhone, and while it is possibly still under post-production, this makes it his first-ever feature film as a director.

Calling it absurdist and reminiscent of his favorite directors’ debut features, Transaction Planet, according to an interview with Interview magazine, is about an alien spirit entering the body of a man in his mid-twenties and the journey he takes thereafter.

Connor has also signed on for the role of Baxter, who, along with his twin, April, is stuck in Russia in the near future. She goes missing, and Baxter must now locate her, while grappling with his reality in an unforgiving city.

While we wait for more from these two stars, all episodes of Heated Rivalry are available for watching on Crave and HBO Max!

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Jimmy Kimmel Once Filmed Multiple Alternate Endings For Lost — Here’s Everything He Paid Homage To

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News