Golden Globes 2026’s Jokes That Broke the Internet (Photo Credit –Instagram)

The 2026 Golden Globes offered more than just honours. It became a platform for quick-witted humour that spread across social media. From the start, when Nikki Glaser returned as host, the energy in the room was clear. She commenced by joking that the affair was “the most important thing happening in the world right now.” This immediately left the audience cracking up.

Even stars’ expressions during a commercial break became meme fodder, especially Leonardo DiCaprio’s animated reactions that lit up the comment threads.


Millions shared clips within minutes of airing as jokes moved beyond Tinseltown into global feeds. And here are some of those moments created by three stars that broke the internet.

1. Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes Monologue Sparks Viral Online Frenzy

First up was Nikki Glaser’s monologue that broke the ice and then the internet later. She highlighted Hollywood’s biggest names with the most improbable phrasing. At one point, she teased Leonardo DiCaprio, saying he won several awards “all before your girlfriend turned 30.” This line has been replaying endlessly online now.

Glaser also joked about CBS News, poking fun that they were now a place for “BS news,” drawing big laughs.

Her parody even contained a spoof of a viral Nicole Kidman-AMC Theatres commercial, which brought a fresh wave of giggles from the crowd.

Audiences cited her bold style as an element that made the show feel alive. Her comedy was simultaneously playfully crisp, perfectly timed for cameras and memes alike.

2. Wanda Sykes’ Jokes Dominate Social Media Highlights

Next was Wanda Sykes, whose onstage teasing became a highlight for many viewers. She playfully ribbed fellow comedians with punchy lines that resonated across platforms. Sykes looked out at the room and remarked to Bill Maher, “You give us so much. But I would love a little less,” which immediately became a top clip online.

She also joked about Ricky Gervais, saying, “If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you’re gonna thank God and the trans community.” The American stand-up comedian turned the moment into both humour and commentary. Now, online netizens could not help but quote the line tens of thousands of times.

3. Hudson Williams’ Red Carpet Tease Sparks Viral Laughter

Finally, even off-script moments sparked laughter and replay. On the red carpet before the ceremony, actor Hudson Williams from “Heated Rivalry” fielded a query from Gayle King and replied with a suggestive tease. When King said fans were buzzing about them, Williams quipped, “Yeah, we do that a lot,” tossing her off guard.

Online, the clip spread quickly and added a fresh layer to the night’s comedic highlights.

