The 2026 Golden Globes offered more than just honours. It became a platform for quick-witted humour that spread across social media. From the start, when Nikki Glaser returned as host, the energy in the room was clear. She commenced by joking that the affair was “the most important thing happening in the world right now.” This immediately left the audience cracking up.

How Nikki Glaser started her #GoldenGlobes monologue: “Yes, the Golden Globes — without a doubt, the most important thing that’s happening in the world right now” pic.twitter.com/GxZPQgVDA5 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) January 12, 2026

Even stars’ expressions during a commercial break became meme fodder, especially Leonardo DiCaprio’s animated reactions that lit up the comment threads.

This is a better version of Leonardo DiCaprio during the commercial break He said “I was watching you with the K pop thing, you were like, who’s that, is that, Oh, K pop” pic.twitter.com/3g8UlLLAHi — obj (@obj0x0) January 12, 2026



Millions shared clips within minutes of airing as jokes moved beyond Tinseltown into global feeds. And here are some of those moments created by three stars that broke the internet.

1. Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes Monologue Sparks Viral Online Frenzy

First up was Nikki Glaser’s monologue that broke the ice and then the internet later. She highlighted Hollywood’s biggest names with the most improbable phrasing. At one point, she teased Leonardo DiCaprio, saying he won several awards “all before your girlfriend turned 30.” This line has been replaying endlessly online now.

Nikki Glaser directly roasts Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes “The most impressive thing is that you’ve been able to accomplish all of this [in your career] before your girlfriend turned 30” See the full winners list: https://t.co/u8RneFXtd7 pic.twitter.com/xJzdYGuBCp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2026

Glaser also joked about CBS News, poking fun that they were now a place for “BS news,” drawing big laughs.

Nikki Glaser just torched Trump and CBS at the Golden Globes “The Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department! And the award for most editing goes to CBS News! Yes, CBS News. America’s newest place to See B.S. News.” Love it! pic.twitter.com/KoteFUduiX — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 12, 2026

Her parody even contained a spoof of a viral Nicole Kidman-AMC Theatres commercial, which brought a fresh wave of giggles from the crowd.

Audiences cited her bold style as an element that made the show feel alive. Her comedy was simultaneously playfully crisp, perfectly timed for cameras and memes alike.

2. Wanda Sykes’ Jokes Dominate Social Media Highlights

Next was Wanda Sykes, whose onstage teasing became a highlight for many viewers. She playfully ribbed fellow comedians with punchy lines that resonated across platforms. Sykes looked out at the room and remarked to Bill Maher, “You give us so much. But I would love a little less,” which immediately became a top clip online.

LOL at Wanda Sykes calling out Bill Mahr to his face while presenting at the Golden Globes “Bill Mahr, you give us so much…but I would love a little less. Just try less.” pic.twitter.com/qPyaXH0U5W — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 12, 2026

She also joked about Ricky Gervais, saying, “If you win, I get to accept the award on your behalf, and you’re gonna thank God and the trans community.” The American stand-up comedian turned the moment into both humour and commentary. Now, online netizens could not help but quote the line tens of thousands of times.

“Ricky Gervais since you aren’t here I get to accept this award on your behalf which means you are thanking god and the trans community” oh Wanda Sykes you will always be famous — chase (@cfree94) January 12, 2026

3. Hudson Williams’ Red Carpet Tease Sparks Viral Laughter

Finally, even off-script moments sparked laughter and replay. On the red carpet before the ceremony, actor Hudson Williams from “Heated Rivalry” fielded a query from Gayle King and replied with a suggestive tease. When King said fans were buzzing about them, Williams quipped, “Yeah, we do that a lot,” tossing her off guard.

YEAH WE DO THAT A LOT

he is sick in his mind im screaming

pic.twitter.com/m2OhDWD0up — kai 🫧 (@iremwomen) January 11, 2026

Online, the clip spread quickly and added a fresh layer to the night’s comedic highlights.

