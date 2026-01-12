The winners of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards are now out. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the glamorous ceremony broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the U.S., and on JioHotstar in India, celebrating the best films and television titles released in 2025. Among movies, Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed action-thriller One Battle After Another starring Leonardo DiCaprio emerged as the biggest winner in the film categories, taking home four awards, including Best Picture (Musical/Comedy) and Best Director (Musical/Comedy).

On the television side, Netflix’s superhit series Adolescence also dominated the night with four wins. But here’s the real question: despite leading the film winners list at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, is One Battle After Another actually the most-awarded film in Golden Globes history? If not, which movie holds the all-time record for the most wins? Read on to find out.

Top 5 Winning Films At The 2026 Golden Globes

Here are the top five biggest winners (films + acting awards) at the 2026 Golden Globes in the movies category:

One Battle After Another: 4 Awards The Secret Agent: 2 Awards Sinners: 2 Awards Hamnet: 2 Awards KPop Demon Hunters: 2 Awards

The Film With The Most Golden Globe Wins (All-Time)

Although One Battle After Another bagged four awards this year, it isn’t the film with the most wins in Golden Globe history. That all-time record is currently held by Damien Chazelle’s 2016 musical romantic comedy-drama La La Land, which made history by winning seven Golden Globe Awards (as per Guinness World Records).

‘La la land’ (2016) by Damien Chazelle

La La Land swept several major categories, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actor (Musical or Comedy), Best Actress (Musical or Comedy), and Best Screenplay. What makes its feat even more impressive is that it was nominated in seven categories and won all seven – a clean sweep. In comparison, One Battle After Another earned four wins out of nine nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Top 5 Most Golden Globe-Winning Films Before La La Land

Before La La Land made history by winning a record seven Golden Globe Awards, the highest number of wins by a film at the ceremony was five, according to Guinness World Records. Here are the films that previously held that record:

Doctor Zhivago (1965): 5 Wins Love Story (1970): 5 Wins The Godfather (1972): 5 Wins One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975): 5 Wins A Star is Born (1976): 5 Wins

One Battle After Another: Plot & Storyline

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former revolutionary, whose life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

