Spider-Man fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Brand New Day movie, set to release in July. Meanwhile, reports surfaced on the Internet claiming that Venom will be returning in the upcoming Spider-Man films.

Now, Venom’s symbiote suit has featured in Spider-Man movies before. But the character championed by Tom Hardy has created a completely different space in the superhero universe.

Marvel Studios Could Have Big Plans For The Venom Symbiote

According to a report from insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios has big plans for the Venom Symbiote. He further added that the Symbiote will play a crucial role in the trilogy of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies.

Holland is set to be part of a Spider-Man trilogy, which will start from Brand New Day. This will serve as a fresh start for the MCU’s Peter Parker after what happened in No Way Home.

Previously, the Venom Symbiote was featured in the Spider-Man movies, starring Tobey Maguire in the central role. Later, Venom was developed into a standalone franchise under Sony Pictures, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage as the third installment.

If the reports are accurate, then fans will finally witness the most-awaited crossover between Tom Holland as Spider-Man and the Venom symbiote. This will also add a fresh vibe to the entire landscape of the upcoming Marvel trilogy.

Marvel Studios has big plans for the Venom Symbiote in the upcoming trilogy of Tom Holland 'SPIDER-MAN' movies. (via: @DanielRPK)#SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/2AYkD6Efhi — Nerd Talks (@NerdTalksShow) January 10, 2026

What Happened At The End Of Venom: The Last Dance?

In The Last Dance, Venom was seemingly battered after a significant explosion. By protecting Eddie Brock, the symbiote sacrificed itself.

However, before the movie ends, the makers dropped a slight hint that Venom is alive by showing the symbiote on a cockroach. Now, with Marvel supposedly planning an inclusion in the Spider-Man universe, it remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold.

Spider-Man x Jujutsu Kaisen Venom as Mahoraga pic.twitter.com/7Y8tLeEQOv — pizza mert 🍕 (@pizza990) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Greenland 2: Migration North America Box Office: Lionsgate Sequel Starts Slow With $3.2M Despite Big Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News