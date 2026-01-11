Ric Roman Waugh’s post-apocalyptic survival thriller Greenland 2: Migration was released in theaters on January 8. However, the film has had a slow start in the domestic market so far. Lionsgate pushed the sequel out after the original Greenland movie reached audiences at home during the pandemic, and that earlier path appears to have shaped how viewers approach this follow-up.

Greenland 2: Migration Opening Day Collection Details

According to Box Office Mojo, Greenland 2: Migration earned $3.2 million on its first day, with an average of $1,202 per screen. Before that, Thursday previews generated nearly $900,000. However, these early figures sit far below expectations for a project carrying a $90 million production budget.

The current estimates place the opening weekend in the $9 million to $12 million range. Luckily, Lionsgate spent $10 million for the US distribution rights, a smart move that cushions part of the risk.

The critical response has added further strain on the movie, with the film holding a 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience reception stands slightly higher at 66%, yet both groups align on a similar criticism. Reviews highlight weak storytelling, with an overemphasis on emotion and a lack of focus on a clear narrative direction. This ultimately leaves Greenland 2: Migration unable to generate the pull necessary to boost its box office fortunes.

Greenland 2: Migration Plot

The sequel keeps the Garrity family at the center, following the 2020 film’s ending, which saw them narrowly escape the destruction caused by a planet-destroying comet. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin carry forward the story in 2026 as the journey now stretches across Europe in a scarred world where safety feels temporary, and danger lurks at every turn.

Greenland 2: Migration Cast & Crew

Butler and Baccarin return as John and Allison Garrity, reprising their roles from the original film. One notable change is the character of Nathan Garrity, which is now played by Roman Griffin Davis, following the departure of Roger Dale Floyd.

Ric Roman Waugh is the director of this film as well, with Christ Sparling writing the screenplay alongside Mitchell LaFortune.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

