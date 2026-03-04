The countdown to the 2026 Oscars is already underway. The winners of the prestigious Academy Awards will be announced on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Among the major contenders this year are Leonardo DiCaprio’s action thriller One Battle After Another, which has earned 13 nominations, and Timothée Chalamet’s sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme, which has secured nine nominations.

While One Battle After Another marked filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s most expensive project to date, it also became his highest-grossing film. However, despite strong critical reception and Leonardo DiCaprio’s star power, the film ultimately underperformed at the box office relative to its budget.

On the other hand, Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme earned less overall but was produced on a significantly leaner budget. This brings an interesting question to the fore: which of these Oscar-nominated films actually delivered the better return on its budget? Let’s break down the numbers.

One Battle After Another vs. Marty Supreme – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $72.2 million

International: $136.8 million

Worldwide: $209 million

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $95.3 million

International: $66.4 million

Worldwide: $161.7 million

Earnings-to-Budget Calculation

Made on a reported budget of $130 million, One Battle After Another has earned $209 million worldwide, raking in 1.6x of its production budget. In comparison, Marty Supreme was produced on a $70 million budget and has grossed $161.7 million worldwide so far. This translates to an earnings-to-budget ratio of approximately 2.3x.

Based on these figures, Marty Supreme has delivered a stronger return relative to its production budget, despite earning a lower overall global total.

One Battle After Another – Story & Cast

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Marty Supreme – Plot & Lead Cast

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), as he pursues the title of champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 North America Box Office: Closing In On Steven Spielberg’s Sci-Fi Classic With $430M+ Domestic Haul

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News