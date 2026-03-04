Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, is inching closer to its second major worldwide milestone. The film is also moving closer to beating the worldwide haul of this Margot Robbie-starrer DC film, which was a box-office failure. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Wuthering Heights’ total box office collection in North America

Margot and Jacob’s erotic romance drama is feeling the pressure of the new releases at the domestic box office. It dropped below $1 million this Monday, collecting $621k at the North American box office. The film’s box office total after eighteen days has hit the $72.7 million cume in North America.

Set to cross $200 million very soon!

Despite the competition from several new releases, Wuthering Heights is on track to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. It is less than $10 million away from crossing the milestone. Internationally, the film’s total hits $121.6 million after this weekend, and, allied with its domestic total, the worldwide collection is $194.3 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $72.7 million

International – $121.6 million

Worldwide – $194.3 million

On track to beat Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey

Margot Robbie is a renowned actress who has wooed everyone with her acting prowess. She received a lot of love for her performance as Harley Quinn in DC films. However, her solo Harley Quinn movie, Birds of Prey, was a box office flop. It grossed $205.5 million worldwide during its lifetime. The 2026 romance drama is around $11 million away from surpassing the global total of Birds of Prey.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights, loosely based on Emily Brontë’s novel of the same name, was released on February 13. It follows the intense and destructive love between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff. When Catherine marries the wealthy Edgar Linton instead of Heathcliff, heartbreak and jealousy set off a chain of passion, revenge, and tragedy that ultimately consumes them both.

