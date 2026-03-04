Scream 7 has been performing well at the box office and has crossed a significant milestone worldwide. It has also helped the film franchise reach an important milestone, making it Paramount’s first horror franchise to do so. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scream 7’s box office collection in North America so far

The slasher film opened in the theaters this weekend, collecting a solid $63.6 million at the box office in North America. It has added another $3.36 million domestically on its first Monday. It remains isolated at the top spot in the box office rankings. The film has recorded the 2nd-biggest Monday ever for the Scream franchise, experiencing a harsh 73.3% drop from Sunday.

Scream 7 has also earned the 11th biggest Monday for Horror films post-COVID, beating Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. After just 4 days, the film’s total domestic box office collection has reached $66.98 million.

Crosses $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office!

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Scream 7 has crossed its first significant milestone at the worldwide box office. Adding the latest $66.98 million domestic cume of the horror flick to its $33.1 million international collection, the worldwide collection has hit the $100.08 million cume.

Scream franchise crosses $1 billion worldwide

The Scream franchise has crossed the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. It has become Paramount’s first horror franchise to join the $1 billion club. The global box office for the Scream franchise is $1.01 billion.

Check out the global totals of the Scream films

Scream (1996) – $173.0 million Scream 2 (1997) – $172.4 million Scream VI (2023) – $166.6 million Scream 3 (2000) – $161.8 million Scream (2022) – $137.7 million Scream 7 (2026) – $100.08 million Scream 4 (2011) – $97.2 million

Directed by Kevin Williamson, starring Neve Campbell, it was released on February 27.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hamnet Worldwide Box Office: Hits $92M, Eyes $100M Milestone After BAFTAs

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News