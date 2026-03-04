Zootopia 2 is finally arriving on its home streaming platform, and even after so many weeks into release, it is earning substantial numbers. At the North American box office, the Disney animation is on track to surpass the domestic box office collection of a Steven Spielberg classic. Keep scrolling to find out which film and its box office numbers.

How much has Zootopia 2 collected at the domestic box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Zootopia sequel is still in the top 10 at the box office in North America. It has raked in $137k on its 97th day at the domestic box office, bringing the cume to $426.09 million. The film has seen a 14.5% increase from last Monday. It is the highest-grossing film of 2025 at the domestic box office.

Zootopia 2 is on track to beat ET the Extra-Terrestrial

ET the Extra-Terrestrial, directed by Steven Spielberg, is a revolutionary film that received universal acclaim from critics. It is regarded as one of the most influential films ever made. The film collected $439.4 million at the domestic box office, including the multiple releases.

Zootopia 2 is on track to beat the domestic haul of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. It is over $13 million short of surpassing ET’s domestic haul. It will be a fantastic achievement for Disney Animation. Although it still has strong box-office performance, it is also available on digital platforms. The film is also set to be available on Disney+, which will hamper its theatrical run, as it will stream for free.

Worldwide collection update

The Zootopia sequel is the highest-grossing Hollywood animation worldwide. It has collected $1.43 billion internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $1.86 billion cume, alongside the $426.09 million domestic total. The sequel is still tracking to hit the $2 billion milestone worldwide. Zootopia 2 is set to hit Disney+ on March 11.

Box office summary

Domestic – $426.1 million

International – $1.4 billion

Worldwide – $1.86 billion

