Golden Globes 2026 set the scene for a moment that many eyes expected but never got. Ben Affleck’s ex-wives, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, arrived on the same awards grounds, dressed for the night, while being surrounded by cameras and familiar faces. However, a joint red carpet photo never happened, even as both women moved through the event with ease and calm.

Why Jennifer Garner & Jennifer Lopez Avoided A Red Carpet Photo?

The reason behind the decision came from people close to them who insisted there is no drama at play. Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez are friendly and comfortable with each other, and the choice was a conscious one.

“They don’t want to drum up headlines by posing together at an awards show; that would be awkward. They don’t want to create a fuss because it would be hard for the kids,” an insider told Daily Mail.

Co-Parenting Dynamic Between Jennifer Garner & Jennifer Lopez

The decision also came down to family. Lopez shares 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony. Garner, on the other hand, co-parents Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13, with Affleck.

Besides, their lives overlap more than many realize. Emme and Seraphina are especially close, which means Lopez and Garner see each other often. “I am pretty sure they see each other like once a week because of the kids, and they talk on the phone, they are co-parenting in a way, even though Lopez divorced Ben,” the insider told the outlet.

Jennifer Lopez Seen With Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner’s Children

Jennifer Lopez has also been spotted spending time with Affleck and Garner’s children, including Samuel and her eldest daughter, Violet, since her split from the actor.

“They are like one big modern family, which is nice. They have all been in solid therapy and understand the importance of getting along for the sake of the kids,” the source claimed. “Also, Garner is very cool about everything; she is a no-drama lady, so there was no way there was ever going to be any weirdness. She is like the nicest person in Hollywood.”

Ben Affleck’s Relationship Timeline With Jennifer Garner, & Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018, and she has been dating John Miller on and off since 2018. Affleck and Lopez, who famously reunited years later, were married from 2022 to 2025 and finalized their divorce in January 2025.

