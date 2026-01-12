Golden Globes 2026 turned out to be an evening where comfort and indulgence shared the same table. The ceremony has often been criticized in the past for its lengthy duration and other aspects. However, food remains a quiet point of interest for everyone seated inside.

The guests, as always, expected more than a symbolic bite during a show that stretched deep into the night, and organizers seemed aware of that expectation this year.

Golden Globes 2026 Menu Featured Signature Nobu Dishes

The food menu came from the Japanese restaurant brand Nobu, a longtime celebrity favorite that returned to serve dinner once more. Sunday’s spread included signature yellowtail jalapeño, a caviar cup, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, a trio of nigiri, and miso black cod. The offering signaled a clear shift toward a fuller dining experience for a show lasting several hours.

The drinks followed the same premium approach as well. It included Moet & Chandon Impérial Brut and Rosé Impérial champagnes, along with Saratoga spring water, with bottles placed at the center of each table for easy reach.

Hello from the Golden Globes and our dinner, this reliably tasty array of Nobu sushi pic.twitter.com/qVmMnFZvrJ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026

Desserts At The Golden Globes

Desserts continued the theme with white chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, and ceremonial matcha cake, finished with a Golden Nobu coin.

There’s an alcove next to the ballroom with even more sushi and snacks for Golden Globe attendees who want a little extra pic.twitter.com/7OfUG3985q — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2026

Nobu founder and celebrity chef Nobuyuki ‘Nobu’ Matsuhisa was present at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Thursday to supervise the dinner during the Golden Globes red carpet rollout.

Golden Globes To-Go Menu Available At Nobu Restaurants

Nobu’s stint with the Golden Globes reached its third consecutive year in 2026. Several Nobu restaurants also offered a Golden Globes To-Go Menu similar to the event. The special ran during the weekend leading up to the ceremony and mirrored what guests received inside the ballroom. The to-go offering featured three types of nigiri, brushed with nikiri soy, including tai (Matsuhisa Japanese sea bream), salmon, and tuna.

