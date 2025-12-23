Heated Rivalry is a Canadian g*y hockey romance drama series. It is now available for streaming on HBO Max. Last week, the show’s ep 5 titled ‘I’ll Believe In Anything’ aired and became a fan favourite in no time. The buzz around the show and this episode grew, and it soon landed a 10/10 score on IMDb.

This is the second time in the history of IMDb that an episode has received a perfect rating. Before Heated Rivalry, Breaking Bad is the only series that has achieved this feat. The show’s episode ‘Ozymandias’ was directed by Knives Out director Rian Johnson and eventually received the 10/10 rating. Apart from Heated Rivalry’s episode 5, all of its other episodes have a 9+ score, thus impacting the show’s overall rating.

Why Is The Internet Obsessed With Heated Rivalry?

As mentioned earlier, the show is a Crave original and is based on Rachel Reid’s book of the same name. Heated Rivalry documents a fictional gay romance set in the hockey world between two rival team players,i.e., Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Here are some of the key reasons the show has gone viral since its premiere in November.

1. Chemistry Of The Lead Pair

The show’s humongous success can be attributed to various factors, but the key reason seems to be the lead pair’s crackling chemistry. Shane Hollander, played by Hudson Williams, and Ilya Rozanov, played by Connor Storrie, have shared in several interviews and bts footage how their off-screen friendship has helped in portraying a realistic connection between the two characters. This same chemistry has also led to the show being greenlit for a second season.

2. Rachel Reid’s Writing

Heated Rivalry’s massive success would not have been possible without the novel written by Rachel Reid. In an article for Maclean’s, Reid discussed how the idea of the book came from her ‘lifelong love of hockey,’ but it also aims at creating ‘an awareness of the problems in the sports culture. ’

In the book and the show, Ilya and Shane hide their romance for years owing to their life in the public eye as sports stars and the homophobic atmosphere around them. So the show not only focuses on their steamy romance behind closed doors but also explores homophobia and struggles faced by the queer community in terms of their sexuality and societal pressure.

3. Surge Of Queer Storylines

In the past few years, several studios have noticed the growing demand and interest in queer storylines. This interest in LGBTQIA+ stories has led to the audience enjoying shows and movies like Red, White & Royal Blue (2023), All Of Us Strangers (2024), and Fellow Travelers (2023). The budding interest and demand for such storylines from the queer community have directly impacted the success of Heated Rivalry.

What’s Next For Heated Rivalry Fans?

(Spoilers ahead)

Heated Rivalry fans are now gearing up for the show’s season finale titled ‘The Cottage’, which will air on December 26.

The show’s episode 5 became a game-changer for Shane & Ilya as Scott Hunter kissed his boyfriend publicly after winning the cup. After witnessing their kiss, Ilya quickly dialed Shane and accepted his invitation to join him later at his family’s cottage. Thus, Heated Rivalry, episode 6, will focus on Ilya and Shane spending quality time and exploring the possibility of going public with their relationship.

